Residents arrested as fiery protests erupt in Rousillac, Fyzabad and La Brea

Firefighters and the police were kept busy yesterday morning with several fiery protests over bad roads in the Rousillac, Fyzabad and La Brea areas.
Despite three residents being arrested and charged with littering, residents pledged to continue protesting until repair works commence.
In Rousillac, almost the entire length of Grant Road was blocked off and a non-functioning electricity pole was cut down. Firefighters used foam in some areas to quell the raging fires.
Resident Marlene Sankar said those in the community were angry and frustrated.
«The residents of Grants Road are very angry. We need the road to be fixed. In 2020, they did work on the road after fiery protests, that is why we have to be here again to do the said thing, protest.»
She said some school bus drivers have refused to work in the area and those that do charge extra money.
Sankar claimed motorists are forced to do daily repairs to their vehicles. Another issue, she said, is flooding due to poor drainage.
«Rohan Sinanan need to find his (expletive used) here. This is not the last protest. I think Point Fortin protested and their road fix already. We need the same thing in Grants Road,» she demanded.
Clint Arjoon, a businessman and resident of Mon Desir, complained businesses are being affected.
«Business owners are suffering because customers cannot reach to them. It has been expressed by customers ‘no, we not coming down there the road too bad’ and we have been losing business,» Arjoon said.
Mon Desir councillor Derrick Bowen explained that Grants Road is a main artery from the new Point Fortin highway and there were craters as deep as two feet. He also said because of the highway works, the drainage system in the area has been damaged.
Bowen said the Works Ministry indicated to him that a contractor was awarded a contract to repair Grants Road several months ago.
«But, there’s the problem, there is no bitumen in the country. You tell me why we don’t have bitumen in this country? So, what are the people of Trinidad and Tobago to do? Light fire, protest, cause disruption because you are not getting through in the diplomatic manner.»
Otaheite/Rousillac councillor Jared Mohammed claimed that in 2020 during phone conversations with Minister Sinanan, he promised that Grants Road would be maintained during the highway construction.
«We are calling on the Minister to keep to this word and treat the citizens of Grants Road, Rousillac, as people too because they pay taxes,» he said.
Mohammed claimed that since 2 am, the police were in various areas «intimidating» residents.
Attempts to reach Minister Sinanan for comment were unsuccessful.
