Rescue group says missing mom, 2 sons are safe

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team has confirmed that 28-year-old Riann Richards and her two sons are safe.
Richards, of Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, and her children, 11-year-old Zackry Smith and one-year-old Zayne John, were reported missing at the Mayaro Police Station by her common-law husband, Koro John, last Thursday.
However, a post on the group’s social media platforms stated: «Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, can confirm with certainty that Riann Richards, Zackry Smith and Zayne John is at a safe location.
«This information was obtained under confidential cover late last night (Friday). We wish Riann and the children all the best. GOD is GREAT.»
John had told Guardian Media that Richards left their Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, last Wednesday morning with the children to the Mt Hope Women’s Clinic.
He said she messaged him around 9 am stating that they had arrived safety. However, when John called Richards around midday, the call went straight to voice mail.
He said while their relationship had its «ups and downs» for the past month they had no arguments.
However, he said Richards’ and Zackry’s passports were missing, as was Zayne’s birth paper.
John said he was worried and just wanted to know that they were safe.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian