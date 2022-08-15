Rescue group says missing mom, 2 sons are safe

Entornointeligente.com /

The Hunters Search and Res­cue Team has con­firmed that 28-year-old Ri­ann Richards and her two sons are safe.

Richards, of New­lands Vil­lage, Guayagua­yare, and her chil­dren, 11-year-old Za­ck­ry Smith and one-year-old Za­yne John, were re­port­ed miss­ing at the Ma­yaro Po­lice Sta­tion by her com­mon-law hus­band, Ko­ro John, last Thurs­day.

How­ev­er, a post on the group’s so­cial me­dia plat­forms stat­ed: «Hunters Search and Res­cue Team, led by Cap­tain Val­lence Ramb­harat, can con­firm with cer­tain­ty that Ri­ann Richards, Za­ck­ry Smith and Za­yne John is at a safe lo­ca­tion.

«This in­for­ma­tion was ob­tained un­der con­fi­den­tial cov­er late last night (Fri­day). We wish Ri­ann and the chil­dren all the best. GOD is GREAT.»

John had told Guardian Me­dia that Richards left their New­lands Vil­lage, Guayagua­yare, last Wednes­day morn­ing with the chil­dren to the Mt Hope Women’s Clin­ic.

He said she mes­saged him around 9 am stat­ing that they had ar­rived safe­ty. How­ev­er, when John called Richards around mid­day, the call went straight to voice mail.

He said while their re­la­tion­ship had its «ups and downs» for the past month they had no ar­gu­ments.

How­ev­er, he said Richards’ and Za­ck­ry’s pass­ports were miss­ing, as was Za­yne’s birth pa­per.

John said he was wor­ried and just want­ed to know that they were safe.

