Republic of Austria Scholarship for IACA master’s programmes 2022-2023

The Ambassador of the United Nations Mission, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, extends an invitation to Grenadian nationals to apply for the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) master’s programmes.

Eligibility:

MUST be in good physical and mental health and free of contagious diseases MUST be a Grenadian citizen MUST have an undergraduate degree (preferably related to study programme) MUST have at least 3 years of relevant work experience or a proven history of academic research in areas related to anticorruption and/or compliance, if not, undergraduate degree must be related to study programme. Value of scholarship:

Full or partial coverage of programme fee ONLY Please note: These scholarships are merit-based, and a non-refundable application fee of $100 EUR is required.

Interested individuals can view further details for this scholarship at: https://www.iaca.int/iaca-programmes/academic-programmes/master-in-anti-corruption-and-diplomacy.html and programme information on: https://www.iaca.int/iaca-programmes.html.

How to apply:

Programme applications are available online on IACA’s website: www.iaca.int All applicants MUST submit one copy of ALL required documents to Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education/Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs & Information no later than 2 days after their respective deadlines: 22 June 2022; 4 July 2022 and 2 August 2022 . For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

