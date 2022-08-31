Republic Financial Holdings approves merger in Cayman isles

Entornointeligente.com /

Re­pub­lic Fi­nan­cial Hold­ings Ltd (RFHL) has an­nounced that sub­ject to all reg­u­la­to­ry ap­provals its Board has ap­proved the merg­er of two of its sub­sidiaries, Re­pub­lic Bank (Cay­man) Ltd (RBKY) and Cay­man Na­tion­al Bank (CNB).

Re­pub­lic said RBKY’s en­tire book of busi­ness will be trans­ferred to CNB and up­on the ef­fec­tive date of the merg­er, CNB will be the sur­viv­ing en­ti­ty and RBKY will no longer be a sub­sidiary with­in the Re­pub­lic Group of com­pa­nies.

A press re­lease from the Cay­man Na­tion­al Cor­po­ra­tion (CNC) said the merg­er of these en­ti­ties ra­tio­nal­izes op­er­a­tions in the Cay­man Is­lands and cre­ates ef­fi­cien­cies, with no loss of ser­vice to clients or dis­place­ment of staff.

All Cay­ma­ni­ans at RBKY will con­tin­ue to be em­ployed with­in the Cay­man Na­tion­al Group fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of the merg­ers.

Stu­art Dack, CEO of CNC said, «We be­lieve this trans­ac­tion will add great val­ue to the Cay­man Na­tion­al Cor­po­ra­tion Group and look for­ward to wel­com­ing both the RBKY clients and staff of RBKY.»

The Cay­man Na­tion­al Cor­po­ra­tion al­so quot­ed Nigel Bap­tiste, Pres­i­dent and Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer of Re­pub­lic Fi­nan­cial Hold­ings Ltd who said, «The merg­er of Re­pub­lic Bank (Cay­man) Ltd in­to the Cay­man Na­tion­al Cor­po­ra­tion Group, brings the RFHL Group one step clos­er to stream­lin­ing our op­er­a­tions in the Cay­man Is­lands. This move will en­able the RFHL Group to en­hance the ex­pe­ri­ence of the ex­ist­ing clients of Re­pub­lic Bank (Cay­man) Ltd by pro­vid­ing ac­cess to a wider ar­ray of prod­ucts and ser­vices, and elim­i­nat­ing some of the du­pli­ca­tion that cur­rent­ly ex­ists across both en­ti­ties.»

The state­ment not­ed that once reg­u­la­to­ry ap­provals are re­ceived and the merg­er is com­plet­ed an an­nounce­ment will be pro­vid­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

