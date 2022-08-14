Republic Bank Exodus to honour Jereem Richards

Republic Bank Exodus plans to honour Jereem Richards for requesting the national anthem be played on the Steelpan at his recent Commonwealth Games medal ceremony.
In recognition of Jereem Richard’s public appeal that the national anthem of Trinidad & Tobago be played on the Steelpan at his recent Commonwealth Games medal ceremony, Republic Bank Exodus plans to honor him.
The band reached out to Jerrem and he has agreed to accept an award at the Exodus’ «Panyard Opening» on Saturday 27th August.
We believe that Jereem’s bold request could help to highlight the national instrument as a symbol of our creativity and joie de vivre, and elevate it as an expression of all that’s good and unique about us. His fervent plea was also timely as it coincided with Pan Month, recognised in August every year, in our nation. His request also was made on television with global reach, viewed by millions. This act by itself would have served to bring Pan to the attention of hundreds of thousands of persons across the Globe. Happily our National Anthem was played on the Steelpan at his medal ceremony.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian