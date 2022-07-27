Republic Bank Angel Harps for Panorama 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

After the 2-year carnival hiatus, Republic Bank Angel Harps will be back in action this carnival season.

Preparations are in full swing for both the junior and senior national Panorama competitions.

Longstanding social partner, Republic Bank, pledged its annual financial contribution to assist the band with preparations for the upcoming season, and to sustain the band’s activities over the next year.

On making the presentation to band executive David Seales, Aesia Worme, Acting Manager Head Office, commented on Republic Bank’s long-standing relationship with the band. She remarked: «Angel Harps is Grenada’s oldest known steel band; spanning 57 years. Republic Bank is indeed proud of its affiliation with the ‘Harpers’, whose track record is nothing short of admirable; having won 14 national senior and 13 junior panorama titles. We are indeed proud of their undefeated achievements and their contribution to the development of our youth, through culture. In the coming months, Republic Bank will mark 40 years of unbroken partnership with the ‘sweetest band in the land’; a milestone we look forward to celebrating.»

This Saturday, 30 July, the junior band will compete for an unbeaten 14 th National Junior Panorama title at Children’s Carnival frolic; to be held at the National Stadium. They will be performing «Bacchanal Party» (Luni Spark & Electrify), arranged by Jevon Andrews.

On «Pantastic» Saturday (6 August), the senior band will contend for its 15 th National Panorama title – another unmatched accomplishment. Their performance piece will be Tangler’s «Chala Baiti», arranged by the iconic James Clarkson. The Republic Bank family extends best wishes to the Harpers for a successful Carnival 2022.

