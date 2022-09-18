Repeated flooding frustrates McKoy Gardens residents

Entornointeligente.com /

There is growing concern about repeated flooding in the vicinity of McKoy Gardens in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The latest flooding incident occurred Saturday as heavy rain lashed the parish.

A large body of water, which blocked a section of Brunswick Avenue, resulted in vehicles heading towards Angels having to use the side of the road designated for vehicles going in the opposite direction.

It’s understood that motorists and residents have been enduring the inconvenience for more than a decade.

«I have to pack my things on the bed due to the flooding. I have been living here from I was 15 years old, now mi is almost 50 years old and a pure water down here,» Tammy Brown, a resident, said.

