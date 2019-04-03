Repairs to damaged aircraft to begin soon

Entornointeligente.com / PETER CHRISTOPHER peter.christo [email protected] Repairs to a Caribbean Airlines CAL) aircraft which crashed into the wall of the terminal building at Piarco International Airport last month are set to begin as initial assessment’s to the plane’s damage have been completed. This has been confirmed by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager Dionne Ligoure who told Guardian Media via text: “The ATR team has completed its assessment and repairs are to begin shortly.” The nose of the plane was damaged one month ago as it was being taxied from the ramp to a hangar. The aircraft came into contact with the wall of the airport terminal building. The aircraft was not in active service and there were no passengers or crew on board at the time. Ligoure said no timeline could be given as to when the aircraft will be returned to service as after repairs are done further assessments will be done to ensure the aircraft meets industry regulations. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being actively investigated.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian