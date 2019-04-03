Repairs to damaged aircraft to begin soon

Entornointeligente.com / PE­TER CHRISTO­PHER pe­ter.christo­ [email protected] Re­pairs to a Caribbean Air­lines CAL) air­craft which crashed in­to the wall of the ter­mi­nal build­ing at Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port last month are set to be­gin as ini­tial as­sess­ment’s to the plane’s dam­age have been com­plet­ed. This has been con­firmed by the air­line’s Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Man­ag­er Dionne Ligoure who told Guardian Me­dia via text: “The ATR team has com­plet­ed its as­sess­ment and re­pairs are to be­gin short­ly.” The nose of the plane was dam­aged one month ago as it was be­ing tax­ied from the ramp to a hangar. The air­craft came in­to con­tact with the wall of the air­port ter­mi­nal build­ing. The air­craft was not in ac­tive ser­vice and there were no pas­sen­gers or crew on board at the time. Ligoure said no time­line could be giv­en as to when the air­craft will be re­turned to ser­vice as af­ter re­pairs are done fur­ther as­sess­ments will be done to en­sure the air­craft meets in­dus­try reg­u­la­tions. The cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the crash are still be­ing ac­tive­ly in­ves­ti­gat­ed.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

