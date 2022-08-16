Repair works on WASA valve in Morvant scheduled for Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

Parts of the San Juan/Laven­tille area will ex­pe­ri­ence an in­ter­rup­tion in their wa­ter sup­ply on Thurs­day 18 Au­gust 2022, as a de­fec­tive valve—in the vicin­i­ty of Mor­vant Junc­tion along the Pri­or­i­ty Bus Route—will be re­placed.

In an ad­vi­so­ry, the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty says the re­pairs works will be car­ried out be­tween the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Thurs­day.

Ar­eas to be af­fect­ed in­clude: Febeau Vil­lage, Sun­shine Av­enue, Laven­tille Road, Bagatelle Road, Mal­ick, Trou Macaque Road, Pash­ley Street and Suc­cess Vil­lage Laven­tille.

WASA is re­mind­ing its cus­tomers in these ar­eas that it may take up to 24 hours for the sched­uled pipe-borne wa­ter sup­ply to nor­mal­ize to some af­fect­ed ar­eas, fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of these works.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers can con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

