Repair works on WASA valve in Morvant scheduled for Thursday

Parts of the San Juan/Laventille area will experience an interruption in their water supply on Thursday 18 August 2022, as a defective valve—in the vicinity of Morvant Junction along the Priority Bus Route—will be replaced.
In an advisory, the Water and Sewerage Authority says the repairs works will be carried out between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Thursday.
Areas to be affected include: Febeau Village, Sunshine Avenue, Laventille Road, Bagatelle Road, Malick, Trou Macaque Road, Pashley Street and Success Village Laventille.
WASA is reminding its customers in these areas that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas, following the completion of these works.
For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian