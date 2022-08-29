Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 93.77 +0.71 +0.76% Brent Crude • 10 mins 101.5 +0.47 +0.47% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26% Natural Gas • 49 mins 9.545 +0.249 +2.68% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.853 +0.002 +0.06% Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Mars US • 2 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.853 +0.002 +0.06% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19% Murban • 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05% Iran Heavy • 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32% Western Canadian Select • 15 mins 78.96 +0.54 +0.69% Canadian Condensate • 15 mins 95.21 +0.54 +0.57% Premium Synthetic • 15 mins 93.46 +0.54 +0.58% Sweet Crude • 15 mins 91.36 +0.54 +0.59% Peace Sour • 15 mins 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 mins 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Light Sour Blend • 15 mins 90.61 +0.54 +0.60% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 mins 94.16 +0.54 +0.58% Central Alberta • 15 mins 88.81 +0.54 +0.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Giddings • 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64% ANS West Coast • 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Kansas Common • 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 15 mins Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 2 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 2 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 3 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 3 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 3 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 3 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 3 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 3 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 3 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 3 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 3 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 3 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 4 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 4 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 4 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 4 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 4 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 4 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 4 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 4 days U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 4 days North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 4 days UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 5 days Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 5 days Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 5 days India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 5 days Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 5 days Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 5 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 5 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 5 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 6 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 6 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 6 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 6 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 6 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 6 days Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 6 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 6 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 6 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 17 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 4 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 13 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 12 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks. Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War

Find us on:

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel Russia and Iran have beenâ¦

The World’s Biggest LNG Exporter Has A Pipeline Problem The world’s biggest LNG exporterâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War By Charles Kennedy – Aug 29, 2022, 1:00 AM CDT Calm temporarily returned to Tripoli on Monday morning after weekend clashes left an estimated 32 people dead and scores of others wounded as violence erupted between forces loyal to the country’s rival prime ministers.

Clashes erupted late on Friday and continued through Saturday as rival governments fight for power.

The renewed violence comes shortly after indications from newly appointed eastern-backed prime minister Fathi Bashagha, who initially set up his government in Sirte – the gateway to the Oil Crescent – that he would again attempt to enter Tripoli to assume power from current interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Earlier this year, Bashagha attempted, unsuccessfully, to enter Tripoli and assume power.

Dbeibah has said he would not hand over power to Bashagha, and would only step down after an election that led to a new administration.

The exact cause of the clashes remains unclear, with various officials blaming various factions.

There have been some allegations in local media that Dbeibah’s attempts to «cleanse» Tripoli of militia groups that may not be supporting him led to the clashes.

In a statement on Sunday carried by LibyaUpdate , Bashagha blamed Dbeibah’s «outlaw criminal groups» for terrorizing Tripoli. He also accused Dbeibah of abusing oil revenues and using the country’s resources to support these armed groups.

There is clearly a transformation underway among militias now realigning themselves since Dbeibah staged a restructuring of Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC), leading to a lifting of the force majeure that had kept significant volumes of oil off the market.

Since then, militia loyalties have begun to shift, causing extreme security uncertainties for Dbeibah in Tripoli.

Indications are, however, that Dbeibah has the defense mechanisms necessary to deflect Bashagha’s attempts to fully take control of the capital.

However, concerns are mounting that in this zero-sum game, clashes in Tripoli could become a widespread, nationwide conflict that would potentially lead to another halt of Libyan oil production and exports.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

China Accounts For Nearly Half Of The World’s Renewable Energy Capacity California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com