Renewal of Tourism Enterprise Operators’ Licences 2022/2023

Entornointeligente.com /

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) invites all tourism enterprise operators to apply for the renewal of licences to operate in the industry under the GTA Act No. 42 of 2013.

Renewal of licences will commence on 22 August 2022 and continues through to 30 September 2022.

These tourism enterprises include:

Taxi Drivers Tour Operators Tourism Attraction Operators Watersports Operators Car Rental Operators Tourist Guides Accommodations (Hotels, Villas, Guest Houses, Apartments & Cottages) Stakeholders can apply for renewal of their licences, Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 3:30 pm at the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s.

For further information, please contact the GTA Quality Assurance Department at 440-2001 or 440-2872.

The GTA is working with stakeholders to develop the tourism industry in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

GTA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com