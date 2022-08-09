Renewal of Hope for Jamaicans – PM

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, says the celebration of the nation’s rich culture and history at the Grand Gala on August 6 was «a renewal of hope» for Jamaicans.

«It was also an opportunity to reflect on our past, our successes and our challenges; to recommit to project Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families, do business and retire in paradise,» he added.

The Grand Gala was held at the National Stadium and was among the activities to mark the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence (Diamond Jubilee).

«I think the energy reflected in the crowd shows that people wanted this. They needed this kind of release. It has been a difficult past two years, but I believe we have come through it relatively well and so a little break is good, and as you can see, this is excellent,» he said.

«The challenges we are having now are not insurmountable and the Government is putting in place all the measures and policies, programmes, laws and resources necessary to overcome,» Mr. Holness added.

He said this will not be instantaneous, as it will take time. «So, keep faith, be of good hope, we will overcome as a nation,» the Prime Minister said.

For her part, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia «Babsy» Grange, said this year’s showcase «has been the grandest» in its history.

«We have mixed traditional culture with technology [and] made a special appeal to the young people. We have brought young artistes who excite them, and we also have our traditional dance forms [to] connect the past, present and the future,» she noted.

The Minister further disclosed that the next period of celebrations will take place during Heritage Week in October this year.

«Let us work together, let us unite and reignite Jamaica for greatness,» Miss Grange said.

