 Removal of fuel in pool at Fukushima's melted reactor begins - EntornoInteligente
14 abril, 2019

Removal of fuel in pool at Fukushima’s melted reactor begins

2 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant for the first time is removing fuel from a cooling pool at one of three reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster, a milestone in the decades-long process to decommission the plant.
LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

180624