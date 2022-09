Entornointeligente.com /

All schoolboy football games scheduled for today have been postponed ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Ian.

The decision was made yestersay as Jamaica was placed under a tropical storm watch.

The Inter-Secondary School Sports Association had tentitively moved up the kick off times for games to 1:00 pm with the St George’s, Kingston College encounter remaining at 3:00 pm but utilmately decided to postpone all fixtures in light of the developments.

