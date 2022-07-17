Remembering Distinguished Jamaicans – Robert Charles Lightbourne

Entornointeligente.com /

Robert Charles Lightbourne (1909-1995) is credited with composing the music for Jamaica’s national anthem. He was a businessman (industrialist) and politician. I remember him as the debonair minister of trade and industry in the 1960s. His is a remarkable story. He is another of Jamaica’s noted figures whose expanded biography could be researched and written.

Lightbourne was born on November 29, 1909 at Mountpelier in St. Thomas, to planter and olitician, Robert Augustus Lightbourne (1873-1939), and his wife, Isabel Adelaide Bogle (1888-1959). His sister was the well-respected Hyacinth Lightbourne Maynier (1907-1956), a medical doctor. Robert Charles, known also as Bob, I am assuming, attended school at the elementary level in St. Thomas. It seems that he studied music, the piano, with Miss A. Carnegie passing exams of the Royal Academy of Music. He was a talented musician. In religion, he would be a life-long Anglican.

He attended Jamaica College and the Bishop Stortford School in England. In April 1930, the Gleaner records that Robert C. Lightbourne returned from England where he was studying law, with his wife, Elsie L. Lightbourne, and his mother, Isabel. He and Elsie would have 2 sons.

From 1930-1938, Lightbourne resided in St. Thomas where he was chairman of the Happy Grove School, a justice of the peace, and served, like his father, on the Parochial Board (the parish council).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com