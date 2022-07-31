Remembering Distinguished Jamaicans – Probyn Marsh

Entornointeligente.com /

With Jamaica poised to become an independent nation on Monday, August 6, 1962, it had to be prepared not only to have its own national emblems/symbols, but it had to now assume responsibility for its own foreign policy and defence. So the Government had to determine the direction of Jamaica’s foreign policy, and it had to establish a ministry responsible for foreign relations. This also meant establishing diplomatic missions overseas, thus creating a foreign service.

So newly elected Premier Alexander Bustamante and his Cabinet turned their attention to identifying experienced staff. In my articles on the civil servants, I pointed to some of those who would be founding members of Jamaica’s Foreign Service – Edgerton Richardson, Vincent McFarlane, Patrick Burke, Frederick Degazon, and Carmen Parris.

On Wednesday, July 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade had its inaugural Foreign Service Day, hosting past and present members of the Foreign Service. Among the most senior retired Foreign Service oficers present was Ambassador Probyn Vivian Marsh, educator and diplomat, now 94 years old. He was among those recruited at the outset to what would become in August 1962, the Ministry of External Affairs, then in the Office of the Premier.

Probyn Marsh was born in Labyrinth, St Mary, on August 11, 1928, son of Robert Vivian Marsh, 1886-1936, a pen keeper, managing Industry Estate, and his wife, Mabel Jane Wallace, 1894-1943. They were married in 1922. Probyn had for siblings. It is said that if your surname is Marsh and you hail from Gayle, Industry, and Epping in St Mary, you are a descendant of planter, John Templeman Marsh, 1867-1927. Ambassador Marsh confirms this. The Marsh clan is large.

Marsh attended Gayle Primary School. He then went to Kingston College, 1941-1947, on a government scholarshi excelling in French and Latin. He was awarded a Jamaica Centenary Scholarship in 1947, which took him to Queen’s College, University of Cambridge in England from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Ggeography, a aster’s degree, and a Diploma in Education as recorded in The Gleaner .

