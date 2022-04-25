Remains of 17 French WWI soldiers buried at Gallipoli

Entornointeligente.com /

CANAKKALE (AP):

The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War I Battle of Gallipoli were handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths.

The remains were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Çanakkale Peninsula, where Allied forces fought against Ottoman Turks in the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915.

Colonel Philippe Boulogne paid tribute to soldiers who «came to defend their homeland on this distant land, the scene of one of the most tragic episodes in our history» at the handingover ceremony.

The ceremony coincided with commemorations marking the 107th anniversary of the start of the battle, during which French, British and other soldiers are remembered. On Monday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers in a dawn ceremony.

