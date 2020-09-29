Remaining Members of Parliament sworn in

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The three remaining Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in today during the sitting of the House of Representatives. They are Philip Henriques for Clarendon North Western; Daniel Lawrence for Westmoreland Eastern; and Lisa Hanna for St Ann South Eastern.

The MPs were sworn in following their victory in the general election held on September 3, and subsequent judicial recounts. All 63 MPs have now taken the oath of allegiance.

After taking the oath of allegiance, the MPs were welcomed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as well as other Members of Parliament on both sides of the House.

The sitting of the House of Representatives was held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party has a 49-14 majority in the Lower House.

