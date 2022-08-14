Entornointeligente.com /[Luo Jie/China Daily] BEIJING — Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan’s separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.

Standing on the high ground of upholding the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and international justice, the white paper, titled «The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era,» released on Wednesday, profoundly debunks the despicable political nature and sinister intention of «Taiwan independence» separatist forces and external forces and issues a sharp warning to them.

Throughout China’s 5,000-year history, national reunification and opposition to division have remained a common ideal and a shared tradition of the whole nation.

Taiwan has been an integral part of China’s territory since ancient times. Moves to separate Taiwan from China represent the serious crime of secession, and undermine the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. They will lead nowhere.

Taiwan belongs to all the Chinese people, including the 23 million Taiwan compatriots. Separatism will plunge Taiwan into the abyss and bring nothing but disaster to the island. It will undermine the interests of the entire Chinese nation and the immediate interests of compatriots on both sides of the Straits and this will never be allowed by the Chinese people.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. The Taiwan question is an internal affair that involves China’s core interests and the Chinese people’s national sentiments, and no external interference will be tolerated.

It is the sacred right of every sovereign state to safeguard national unity and territorial integrity. It goes without saying that the Chinese government is entitled to take all measures necessary to settle the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification.

China is firmly committed to peaceful development. At the same time, it will not flinch under any external interference, nor will it tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty, security and development interests.

«We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,» the white paper says, stressing that «this is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our fellow Chinese in Taiwan.»

«Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances,» the white paper adds.

No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s resolve, will and ability to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The wheel of history rolls on towards national reunification, and it will not be stopped by any individual or any force.

