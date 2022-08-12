12 agosto, 2022
Release of 2022 CXC exam results by September 5th 

Students awaiting results from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will know their grades by month-end.

According to a news release from the Barbados-based regional examinations body, CXC officials were working assiduously at completing the marking and grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results.

«Consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September, preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released on Monday, September 5, in St Lucia,» the news release stated.

The news release said ministries of education throughout the Caribbean will receive the preliminary results on Thursday, September 1 to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of ministries the following day.

