Relatives of man killed in Caroni call on cops to ‘find perpetrators’

The relatives of the man killed during a home invasion at Kelly Village, Caroni on Saturday believe that many of the recent shootings being carried out by gunmen in various crime hot-spots are hits being called in by prisoners.
Unwilling to say exactly why he had formed this opinion, a male relative of Shevon Gaye – who was shot dead in his front yard after four gunmen stormed his house on September 17, opined that, «These hits are coming from the inside.»
He challenged the authorities to do more to find the perpetrators of these incidents.
Gaye, 24, was killed around 2.30 pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, his 65-year-old father Frank Gaye and eight-year-old nephew were both injured in the incident.
The elder Gaye was said to have been shot 15 times and had been left with a shattered spine.
The child reportedly underwent emergency surgery on Sunday after being shot in the abdomen and leg.
Speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre, St James yesterday – Shevon’s cousin, who did not wish to release his name, described him as a «really cool fella» who was hustling to make a dollar.
Admitting Shevon used to sell marijuana as well, another relative who had been liming at the Gaye’s home just before the shooting and had left to work his PH car, said, «He keep telling me to lime… wlime with them.»
«If I had listened to him, I woulda been there too. I tell him if you need me, you go see me on the road.»
Horrified to learn of the shooting which left Shevon dead and two others injured, he said the constant killings were because there were people who did not want to see others succeed or end up at the top.
Saddened that innocent elders and children were becoming victims, he said the younger children often came to visit the grandfather who had suffered a stroke, and the weekends were usually the ideal time for everyone to meet up.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian