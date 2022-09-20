Relatives of man killed in Caroni call on cops to ‘find perpetrators’

Entornointeligente.com /

The rel­a­tives of the man killed dur­ing a home in­va­sion at Kel­ly Vil­lage, Ca­roni on Sat­ur­day be­lieve that many of the re­cent shoot­ings be­ing car­ried out by gun­men in var­i­ous crime hot-spots are hits be­ing called in by pris­on­ers.

Un­will­ing to say ex­act­ly why he had formed this opin­ion, a male rel­a­tive of Shevon Gaye – who was shot dead in his front yard af­ter four gun­men stormed his house on Sep­tem­ber 17, opined that, «These hits are com­ing from the in­side.»

He chal­lenged the au­thor­i­ties to do more to find the per­pe­tra­tors of these in­ci­dents.

Gaye, 24, was killed around 2.30 pm on Sat­ur­day.

Mean­while, his 65-year-old fa­ther Frank Gaye and eight-year-old nephew were both in­jured in the in­ci­dent.

The el­der Gaye was said to have been shot 15 times and had been left with a shat­tered spine.

The child re­port­ed­ly un­der­went emer­gency surgery on Sun­day af­ter be­ing shot in the ab­domen and leg.

Speak­ing with re­porters at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James yes­ter­day – Shevon’s cousin, who did not wish to re­lease his name, de­scribed him as a «re­al­ly cool fel­la» who was hus­tling to make a dol­lar.

Ad­mit­ting Shevon used to sell mar­i­jua­na as well, an­oth­er rel­a­tive who had been lim­ing at the Gaye’s home just be­fore the shoot­ing and had left to work his PH car, said, «He keep telling me to lime… wlime with them.»

«If I had lis­tened to him, I woul­da been there too. I tell him if you need me, you go see me on the road.»

Hor­ri­fied to learn of the shoot­ing which left Shevon dead and two oth­ers in­jured, he said the con­stant killings were be­cause there were peo­ple who did not want to see oth­ers suc­ceed or end up at the top.

Sad­dened that in­no­cent el­ders and chil­dren were be­com­ing vic­tims, he said the younger chil­dren of­ten came to vis­it the grand­fa­ther who had suf­fered a stroke, and the week­ends were usu­al­ly the ide­al time for every­one to meet up.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com