Registration opens for CSA’s 52nd AGM, Conference and Exhibition

Registration has begun for the Caribbean Shipping Association’s (CSA) 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for October 31 to November 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The conference will be held at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in the capital city.

Hosted by the Puerto Rico Shipping Association (PRSA), the event will attract hundreds of shipping and logistics executives, allied service providers, and industry experts representing leading companies in the regional shipping industry for discussions on issues and developments affecting the sector, as well as the opportunities they present.

Additionally, the AGM will have the election of the association’s president and vice-president for the 2022-2023 period, a presentation by the host of the upcoming CSA Caribbean Shipping Executives’ Conference, and presentations to the Monica Silvera Scholarship recipients, who will receive financial assistance with their tenure at a regional maritime institution.

The keynote speaker is renowned trends analyst Daniel Levine. He is the director of the Avant-Guide Institute, a New York-based consultancy that provides services to some of the world’s largest companies and brands. Named ‘the ultimate guru of cool’ by CNN, Levine has worked with several notable businesses, including General Motors, American Express, Christian Dior and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

