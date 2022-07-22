Regional specialised healthcare will save Caribbean forex says expert

Entornointeligente.com /

«This is a re­gion where the na­tion­al in­come, be­lieve it or not, is over $US90bn so this is not a poor re­gion… One per cent of that is $US900m but the monies in the re­gion don’t tend to stay in the re­gion and that is the big prob­lem.»

—Pro­fes­sor Karl Theodore

T&T has to spend more mon­ey on health­care, has to en­sure peo­ple get care when they need it, re­duce non-com­mu­ni­ca­ble dis­eases and, in short, fix its health prob­lems be­fore it can be part of a Caribbean health­care sys­tem that en­cour­ages spe­cialised care in the re­gion.

This is the view of Pro­fes­sor Emer­i­tus at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) Dr Karl Theodore who is the re­gion­al ex­pert in health eco­nom­ics. But it does not take away from Prof Theodore’s con­vic­tion that such an ap­proach is what the re­gion needs.

It was two Thurs­days ago, the Pan Amer­i­can Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (PA­HO) made a case in this news­pa­per for a more re­gion­al ap­proach to health­care in the Caribbean.

«There is no com­pre­hen­sive and co­her­ent strat­e­gy to pro­vide health ser­vices to the pub­lic,» PA­HO’s di­rec­tor of sub­re­gion­al pro­gramme co­or­di­na­tion in the Caribbean, Dean Cham­b­liss ar­gued.

Yet, what may seem like a pie in the sky ob­jec­tive from PA­HO is be­ing deemed a nec­es­sary step if not a new one by Prof Theodore who said the push to­wards health fi­nanc­ing in the Caribbean can be re­traced to the ear­ly 1990s. It even goes be­yond that.

The for­mer di­rec­tor of the health eco­nom­ics unit at UWI went fur­ther to ex­plain that the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, while be­ing built in the 1980s, had the vi­sion of serv­ing the Caribbean and not just this coun­try.

While that vi­sion failed to ma­te­ri­alise, it isn’t al­to­geth­er dead be­lieves Prof Theodore. He how­ev­er posit­ed that while health fi­nanc­ing re­mains an achiev­able op­tion for the Caribbean, a lot of foun­da­tion­al work needs to be done.

He told the Busi­ness Guardian, «There is an op­por­tu­ni­ty here for our uni­ver­si­ties to do the kind of re­search that re­al­ly helps be­cause what we need to do is let the health pro­fes­sion­als in the re­gion know about the like­ly size of the mar­ket. Right now, that is one of the prob­lems. We are guess­ing and we don’t have full in­for­ma­tion as to how many peo­ple in the re­gion is in need of cer­tain kinds of care.»

Prof Theodore would know. He has worked with sev­er­al gov­ern­ments across the re­gion in the health fi­nanc­ing process and al­so de­ter­min­ing the cost of hos­pi­tal ser­vices in the likes of St Vin­cent and the Grenadines, the British Vir­gin Is­lands, Ja­maica, and most re­cent­ly Bar­ba­dos.

When it comes to health fi­nanc­ing, he ex­plained that fund­ing is not the ma­jor prob­lem in the re­gion but rather how the fund­ing is di­rect­ed.

«We have to make sure that the fund­ing that is avail­able tends to flow more to­wards us here than to go abroad. That is the chal­lenge that we have; how can we redi­rect the spend­ing that is done abroad on over­seas care, that is done out­side of the Caribbean to a provider here? Based on the work we have done through­out the re­gion, I have no doubt that the re­gion has enough re­sources to pro­vide all the care that every­body in this re­gion needs,» he said.

Prof Theodore em­pha­sised that the re­sources are not al­lo­cat­ed in a way that as­sures that every­body gets health­care.

«This is a re­gion where the na­tion­al in­come, be­lieve it or not, is over $US90bn, so this is not a poor re­gion… One per cent of that is $US900m but the monies in the re­gion don’t tend to stay in the re­gion and that is the big prob­lem,» he added.

Pro­fes­sor Theodore ar­gued that while the op­por­tu­ni­ty ex­ists for the Caribbean to save on for­eign ex­change through health­care, the mor­bid­i­ty rate will need to be de­creased es­pe­cial­ly when it comes to non-com­mu­ni­ca­ble dis­eases. He quan­ti­fied what he meant, ex­plain­ing ap­prox­i­mate­ly 90 per cent of the med­ica­tion that is used in the re­gion comes from over­seas. He al­so echoed the sen­ti­ments of Dr Guiller­mo San­doval, tech­ni­cal di­rec­tor, Health Fi­nanc­ing at PA­HO that when peo­ple get sick, they must get the help that they need ear­ly enough so they don’t get to these ex­pen­sive lev­els of ter­tiary or hos­pi­tal care. Dr San­doval told the Busi­ness Guardian on June 7, «If they have to seek more care and they have to pay out-of-pock­et, they might hes­i­tate be­cause they don’t have the mon­ey to pay for the ser­vices. If they can­not do that be­cause they need to pay for oth­er ba­sic ne­ces­si­ties, they will de­lay care and as a con­se­quence they will have worse out­comes, and even­tu­al­ly, in the ag­gre­gate num­bers, mor­tal­i­ty will be low­er in those coun­tries where out-of-pock­et is high­er.»

Pro­fes­sor Theodore in­sist­ed the on­ly way to save on forex in the re­gion is by en­cour­ag­ing health­i­er pop­u­la­tions. «All the med­ica­tions and equip­ment are com­ing from abroad so we have to fo­cus on how to get the sys­tem it­self to work bet­ter. There is no mag­ic about it… We need to fo­cus on keep­ing peo­ple healthy,» he told us.

If there is to be a new thrust to­wards Caribbean health­care, the Cou­va Hos­pi­tal looks to be in prime po­si­tion to push this coun­try in that di­rec­tion. The pro­fes­sor ex­plained, «I’m sure if Cou­va is prop­er­ly mar­ket­ed through­out this re­gion, the ser­vices we can pro­vide, Cou­va is go­ing to be one of the things in Trinidad that is go­ing to do very well be­cause of the types of ser­vices we will be able to pro­vide but it has to be mar­ket­ed prop­er­ly and the dis­cus­sions have to be­gin with the dif­fer­ent coun­tries.»

What Pro­fes­sor Theodore is al­lud­ing to is spe­cial­ist care, which in­volves high class pro­fes­sion­als and med­ical equip­ment, both of which he said are very ex­pen­sive. «Small coun­tries can­not ex­pect to pro­vide for it­self. It can­not pro­vide all the spe­cial­ist care so what you need is where coun­tries can get to­geth­er and pro­vide that care in one place,» he said. This was the idea be­hind the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex and Pro­fes­sor Theodore feels go­ing for­ward, such new projects should be ex­e­cut­ed with the aim of serv­ing much more than cit­i­zens of this coun­try.

Of course, the dis­tri­b­u­tion of fund­ing when it comes to health fi­nanc­ing in the Cari­com re­gion is one that will be in­ter­est­ing and one that the pro­fes­sor emer­i­tus be­lieves will have to be worked out at the heads of gov­ern­ment lev­el.

He, how­ev­er, re­mains res­olute that T&T is not ready for such an un­der­tak­ing un­til it can fix its own health­care sys­tem. From a pie in the sky vi­sion, he brought us back down to earth, «In the health fi­nanc­ing sys­tem, the sys­tem must be there for every­body. Every­body who needs the care must get the care. The prob­lem with our sys­tem is that we fall down on both fronts; not enough funds are be­ing pro­vid­ed, and worse than that, not every­one who needs care gets it when they need it.»

