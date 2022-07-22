Regional specialised healthcare will save Caribbean forex says expert

«This is a region where the national income, believe it or not, is over $US90bn so this is not a poor region… One per cent of that is $US900m but the monies in the region don’t tend to stay in the region and that is the big problem.»
T&T has to spend more money on healthcare, has to ensure people get care when they need it, reduce non-communicable diseases and, in short, fix its health problems before it can be part of a Caribbean healthcare system that encourages specialised care in the region.
This is the view of Professor Emeritus at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Dr Karl Theodore who is the regional expert in health economics. But it does not take away from Prof Theodore’s conviction that such an approach is what the region needs.
It was two Thursdays ago, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) made a case in this newspaper for a more regional approach to healthcare in the Caribbean.
«There is no comprehensive and coherent strategy to provide health services to the public,» PAHO’s director of subregional programme coordination in the Caribbean, Dean Chambliss argued.
Yet, what may seem like a pie in the sky objective from PAHO is being deemed a necessary step if not a new one by Prof Theodore who said the push towards health financing in the Caribbean can be retraced to the early 1990s. It even goes beyond that.
The former director of the health economics unit at UWI went further to explain that the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, while being built in the 1980s, had the vision of serving the Caribbean and not just this country.
While that vision failed to materialise, it isn’t altogether dead believes Prof Theodore. He however posited that while health financing remains an achievable option for the Caribbean, a lot of foundational work needs to be done.
He told the Business Guardian, «There is an opportunity here for our universities to do the kind of research that really helps because what we need to do is let the health professionals in the region know about the likely size of the market. Right now, that is one of the problems. We are guessing and we don’t have full information as to how many people in the region is in need of certain kinds of care.»
Prof Theodore would know. He has worked with several governments across the region in the health financing process and also determining the cost of hospital services in the likes of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, and most recently Barbados.
When it comes to health financing, he explained that funding is not the major problem in the region but rather how the funding is directed.
«We have to make sure that the funding that is available tends to flow more towards us here than to go abroad. That is the challenge that we have; how can we redirect the spending that is done abroad on overseas care, that is done outside of the Caribbean to a provider here? Based on the work we have done throughout the region, I have no doubt that the region has enough resources to provide all the care that everybody in this region needs,» he said.
Prof Theodore emphasised that the resources are not allocated in a way that assures that everybody gets healthcare.
«This is a region where the national income, believe it or not, is over $US90bn, so this is not a poor region… One per cent of that is $US900m but the monies in the region don’t tend to stay in the region and that is the big problem,» he added.
Professor Theodore argued that while the opportunity exists for the Caribbean to save on foreign exchange through healthcare, the morbidity rate will need to be decreased especially when it comes to non-communicable diseases. He quantified what he meant, explaining approximately 90 per cent of the medication that is used in the region comes from overseas. He also echoed the sentiments of Dr Guillermo Sandoval, technical director, Health Financing at PAHO that when people get sick, they must get the help that they need early enough so they don’t get to these expensive levels of tertiary or hospital care. Dr Sandoval told the Business Guardian on June 7, «If they have to seek more care and they have to pay out-of-pocket, they might hesitate because they don’t have the money to pay for the services. If they cannot do that because they need to pay for other basic necessities, they will delay care and as a consequence they will have worse outcomes, and eventually, in the aggregate numbers, mortality will be lower in those countries where out-of-pocket is higher.»
Professor Theodore insisted the only way to save on forex in the region is by encouraging healthier populations. «All the medications and equipment are coming from abroad so we have to focus on how to get the system itself to work better. There is no magic about it… We need to focus on keeping people healthy,» he told us.
If there is to be a new thrust towards Caribbean healthcare, the Couva Hospital looks to be in prime position to push this country in that direction. The professor explained, «I’m sure if Couva is properly marketed throughout this region, the services we can provide, Couva is going to be one of the things in Trinidad that is going to do very well because of the types of services we will be able to provide but it has to be marketed properly and the discussions have to begin with the different countries.»
What Professor Theodore is alluding to is specialist care, which involves high class professionals and medical equipment, both of which he said are very expensive. «Small countries cannot expect to provide for itself. It cannot provide all the specialist care so what you need is where countries can get together and provide that care in one place,» he said. This was the idea behind the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and Professor Theodore feels going forward, such new projects should be executed with the aim of serving much more than citizens of this country.
Of course, the distribution of funding when it comes to health financing in the Caricom region is one that will be interesting and one that the professor emeritus believes will have to be worked out at the heads of government level.
He, however, remains resolute that T&T is not ready for such an undertaking until it can fix its own healthcare system. From a pie in the sky vision, he brought us back down to earth, «In the health financing system, the system must be there for everybody. Everybody who needs the care must get the care. The problem with our system is that we fall down on both fronts; not enough funds are being provided, and worse than that, not everyone who needs care gets it when they need it.»
