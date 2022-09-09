Regional corporations hope for more money to repair roads

Heads of various regional corporations around the country are hoping that the recently announced Secondary Road and Rehabilitation Company will provide enough funds to their areas to ensure the proper maintenance of roads in their districts.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, during last Friday’s Spotlight on the Economy, reiterated the government’s plan to invest significantly into the company in the upcoming budget, which is set to be read on Monday, September 26.
«It’s called the Secondary Roads Company, it’s being assigned to the Ministry of Local Government. In fact, in this year’s budget, we have an appropriation of $100 million for that company. There will be substantially more in the 2023 budget going forward for that specific purpose because I think we all recognise that while we were focusing on rescuing the economy and making sure the population was safe there were some things that could not have gotten the attention that perhaps should have, but going forward there would be a significant focus on road repair and rehabilitation and in particular the funding of those particular activities,» said Minister Imbert at the Hyatt in response to question about the allocations for road repairs.
The state of public roadways have become a major rallying point for many around the country, as citizens lament the state of roads nationwide.
But even while it is a common cry, some communities feel more neglected than others.
Raymond Cozier, chairman of Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation noted that in the past few years, the corporation had significantly less funding than required for the upkeep and maintenance of roads in the area.
As a result, the area has been known for several horrendous roads, with the Naparima Mayaro road often labelled as one of the worst in the country.
He is hopeful that the new company will give the corporation a fair allocation that will help them have more than adequate roads.
«We were given an allocation of $200,000 for the maintenance of roads and traces. We got a supplement release mid-year of $450,000 so in total, we received $650,000. Our budgeted figure for maintenance of all those roads and traces is $19 million. So we didn’t receive $1 million, so it is beyond the wildest imagination for our ability to maintain our roads and traces. The amount of landslips and depression, so our region is really severely neglected. So we are really looking forward to this new move by the Government that they really treat Mayaro-Rio Claro with the justice, and the fairness that is needed,» said Cozier.
He felt the area should get more than its due, especially given its connection to the oil and gas sector.
«It is very unfair to the residents of our region in that a great amount of the wealth (in the country) is because of the resources in our region. It comes from our region, in the last 100 years, oil and gas coming out of our region and it is just fair that some of these resources be given back to our region. And at present, our roads are in terrible, deplorable conditions,» said Cozier, «The fact that our area is heavily responsible for the wealth and resources that the country is depending on and the country is using and it only fair and justifiable that our region benefits at least from some of those resources and enough that is equitable for us to enjoy some decent road conditions.»
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez could not provide a figure for the cost of road repairs in the City but similarly wondered how the allocations would be distributed to the 14 regional corporations given the varying sizes and populations all over the country. Using the initial allocation to the company as a base, the Mayor noted there would have to be allocations adjusted to the needs of each corporation.
«So if it’s $100m, that’s to be divided by 14 regional corporations, that’s approximately 7 million per regional corporation,» said Martinez, who added,» but some regional corporations are larger than others, they have different landscapes and populations.»
The Mayor said he would have to wait to see how the new company would work before making any further statements on the allocations.
The Finance Minister’s comments at the Spotlight event followed Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley’s statement a few weeks earlier during a political meeting in Belmont.
Back then the Prime Minister admitted the state of the nation’s roads had suffered due to the government’s focus on the health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
«During 2020 and 2021 we spent the money keeping you alive and there was not sufficient money to spend on road repairs. We made that call because as far as we’re concerned spending the money keeping you alive during the pandemic was more important. Only recently the Cabinet approved the formation of a road repair company specifically in the Ministry of Local Government. That company is being operationalised now. A Board has been appointed, the Minister of Finance will make the money available, they are going to mobilise the contractors small, medium and whatever and we are going to go out other there and reinstate our roads. Our roads will not remain substandard forever. It was a question of priorities,» Dr. Rowley said during that meeting.
That point was re-emphasised by the Finance Minister last Friday, as he assured that allocation for road repairs would go up.
«Now that we have broken the back of the health crisis. Now that the economy is recovering, certainly, there will be substantial allocation in the budget towards road repair and rehabilitation. The PM would have also mentioned the establishment of a new company, specifically to deal with local roads, neighbourhood roads and secondary roads, and so on,» said Imbert.
The new Company, was first mentioned in May, following the mid-year budget review, and some details were discussed during the Standing Finance Committee to discuss the $3 billion variations to the budget.
It was first revealed then that the company would fall under the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, spearheaded by Minister Faris Al-Rawi.
Prior to the establishment of the company secondary road works were the responsibility of three organisations–the Rural Development Company and the regional corporations under the Ministry of Local Government, and the Programme of Upgrading Road Efficiency (PURE) under the Ministry of Works.
According to the Public Sector Investment Programme in 2021, about $736.2 million was allocated to be invested in the roads and bridges infrastructure throughout Trinidad and Tobago while the Road Construction/Major Road Rehabilitation Programme executed by the PURE Unit used $74.9 million for the rehabilitation of several sections of roadways across Trinidad.
In last year’s budget debate, Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan said $40 million had been allocated to repair secondary, minor, agricultural and forestry access roads across the country.
The reduction in the amount of money allocated was significant compared to pre-pandemic figures.
Funding for the Road Construction/Major Road Rehabilitation Project had declined by 42 percent ($130 million to $75 million) from the fiscal year 2019 to the fiscal year 2021, while funding for the 14 regional corporations for local government roads and bridges declined by 20 percent during that same period dropping from $77 million to $61.5 million.
