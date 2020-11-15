Regional Briefs

T&T cop charged for not wearing mask PORT-OF-SPAIN (CMC):

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has ordered that a police officer be issued with a TT$1,000 (approximately J$21,815) ticket for breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations by not wearing a mask in public.

The unidentified officer, who was on duty in the capital on Friday with other officers, was seen not wearing a mask.

“We are here to lead by example. We are here to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulations. We cannot be seen breaching the said regulations,” Griffith said.

Griffith said he wants the public not only to be responsible, but to be logical.

“It gives me no pleasure to try to enforce these laws and to cause persons to lose TT$1,000. So all I ask persons is just to adhere to the regulations,” he said, pledging to intensify enforcement measures, including at beaches.

“I have comprehensive operational plans throughout the beaches, especially at Maracas, where I was informed that persons were coming out of the water and sitting on the beach without masks. Persons would be given tickets,” he said.

“If they say that it is too hot, that, unfortunately, is not going to be an excuse to be used, then you should stay at home. Persons who are not in the water will be given tickets if they are on the beach without their masks,” Griffith warned.

Trump recognises St Vincent elections, refuses to accept Biden victory WASHINGTON (CMC):

The Trump administration on Friday recognised the November 5 general elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines while refusing to accept the resounding victory for US President-elect Joe Biden two days earlier.

“The United States congratulates the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Prime Minister [Ralph] Gonsalves on the completion of their free and fair elections, and looks forward to deepening our partnership,” said US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in a State Department statement.

“Our two countries are friends and neighbours, with a shared commitment to the rule of law, and we will continue to work together to promote security, economic prosperity and democratic rights for people throughout the Caribbean,” he said.

But since the November 3 presidential elections in the United States, President Donald J. Trump has yet to concede the elections loss to former US Democratic Vice-President Biden and his vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris

Instead, Trump has been making baseless allegations of voter fraud and election rigging.

UWI to confer honorary degrees on 14 Caribbean nationals KINGSTON (CMC):

Former St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Sir Kennedy Simmonds is among 14 people who will receive honorary degrees from The University of the West Indies at its 2020 graduation ceremonies early next year.

Sir Kennedy, who is a national hero in his homeland, is being praised for leading the twin-island federation into full independence from Britain in 1983. He will receive the Doctor of Science (DSc) for Public Service leadership from the Open Campus of The UWI.

The UWI said that the graduation ceremonies, which are scheduled to take place from January 11–16 in a mix of blended, virtual formats, will celebrate a graduating class of approximately 8,500 students across the region.

At Mona, the 2020 honorary graduands will be Glen Christian, who will receive a Doctor of Laws for Entrepreneurship, while a Doctor of Science degree will be conferred on the Antigua and Barbuda Governor General Sir Rodney Errey Lawrence Williams for Medicine and Public Service.

The Mona campus will also honour Jamaican Robert E. Levy with the Doctor of Laws degree for entrepreneurship, conferring the same degree on Hilary Grace Sherlock of Jamaica for her work in special disabilities education.

Professor E. Albert Reece of Jamaica and the United States will receive the Doctor of Science degree for his leadership in the field of medicine.

