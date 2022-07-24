Regiment officers commended for nabbing robbery suspects

Entornointeligente.com /

Two Lance Cor­po­rals of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Reg­i­ment (TTR) have re­ceived com­men­da­tions from Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, Fitzger­ald Hinds MP, for «their keen sense of aware­ness and quick ac­tion in ap­pre­hend­ing three rob­bery sus­pects on An­tigua Road, in the vicin­i­ty of the Cu­mu­to Bar­racks, on 25 May 2022.»

An of­fi­cial re­lease from the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty de­tails the sol­diers’ ac­tions on that day.

«The sol­diers—Lance Cor­po­ral Garfield Mitchell and Lance Cor­po­ral Keron King—who were off-du­ty at the time, were com­mut­ing in a pri­vate mo­tor ve­hi­cle when they ob­served three men be­hav­ing sus­pi­cious­ly around a parked de­liv­ery truck. The Lance Cor­po­rals stopped to make en­quiries and the three men ran off in­to near­by bush­es. Demon­strat­ing gal­lantry, con­sis­tent with their mil­i­tary train­ing, the sol­diers pur­sued and ap­pre­hend­ed the men. The three sus­pects were de­tained and hand­ed over to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice,» the min­istry’s re­lease re­port­ed.

