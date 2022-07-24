Regiment officers commended for nabbing robbery suspects

Two Lance Corporals of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR) have received commendations from Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds MP, for «their keen sense of awareness and quick action in apprehending three robbery suspects on Antigua Road, in the vicinity of the Cumuto Barracks, on 25 May 2022.»
An official release from the Ministry of National Security details the soldiers’ actions on that day.
«The soldiers—Lance Corporal Garfield Mitchell and Lance Corporal Keron King—who were off-duty at the time, were commuting in a private motor vehicle when they observed three men behaving suspiciously around a parked delivery truck. The Lance Corporals stopped to make enquiries and the three men ran off into nearby bushes. Demonstrating gallantry, consistent with their military training, the soldiers pursued and apprehended the men. The three suspects were detained and handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,» the ministry’s release reported.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian