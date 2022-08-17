Regiment, Air Guard bullet shells found at recent murder scenes

Police are now trying to determine how bullets recovered from recent murder scenes, carry the markings of two of the country’s Defence Force agencies.
The matter arose after 20 of 28 spent shells recovered by forensic personnel in the murders of Rosanne Granger, of Chinapoo Village, Morvant, and Acori «Bless» Mason, of Bagatelle Road, San Juan, in Aranguez Tuesday morning, bore the markings TTAG on them, representing the T&T Air Guard.
They also found one live round.
The ammunition were 5.56 mm bullets, usually used in high-power weapons such as AR-15s.
Police also found spent shells Spent belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment at the scene of the killing of Gamal Waldron, who was awaiting trial on the charge of stealing a vehicle from former journalist Khamal Georges in 2018.
Asked to comment on the findings, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the police were aware and were investigating the matter.
He said at this time he couldn’t say who did the shootings and/or whether military-assigned weapons are being leaked to criminals.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian