Regiment, Air Guard bullet shells found at recent murder scenes

Po­lice are now try­ing to de­ter­mine how bul­lets re­cov­ered from re­cent mur­der scenes, car­ry the mark­ings of two of the coun­try’s De­fence Force agen­cies.

The mat­ter arose af­ter 20 of 28 spent shells re­cov­ered by foren­sic per­son­nel in the mur­ders of Rosanne Granger, of Chi­napoo Vil­lage, Mor­vant, and Acori «Bless» Ma­son, of Bagatelle Road, San Juan, in Aranguez Tues­day morn­ing, bore the mark­ings TTAG on them, rep­re­sent­ing the T&T Air Guard.

They al­so found one live round.

The am­mu­ni­tion were 5.56 mm bul­lets, usu­al­ly used in high-pow­er weapons such as AR-15s.

Po­lice al­so found spent shells Spent be­long­ing to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Reg­i­ment at the scene of the killing of Gamal Wal­dron, who was await­ing tri­al on the charge of steal­ing a ve­hi­cle from for­mer jour­nal­ist Khamal Georges in 2018.

Asked to com­ment on the find­ings, Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob said the po­lice were aware and were in­ves­ti­gat­ing the mat­ter.

He said at this time he couldn’t say who did the shoot­ings and/or whether mil­i­tary-as­signed weapons are be­ing leaked to crim­i­nals.

