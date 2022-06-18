Reggae Warriors tune up for Rugby League World Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s plans for making their debut at this year’s Rugby League World Cup take another step forward when the British-based squad members get together for what coach Jermaine Coleman describes as an «important training camp» in Leeds, England today.

The Reggae Warriors are the first Caribbean nation to make the latter stages of the competition, which takes place in England between October 15 and November 19, having beaten off the challenge of the United States and Canada in qualifying.

Coleman expects up to 30 players to attend this weekend’s activities, having taken advantage of a break in action among the three professional and semi-professional leagues in the United Kingdom to facilitate internationals between England and a Combined Nations All Stars and Wales against France.

«We had hoped to arrange a game ourselves, but that wasn’t possible so this is an ideal opportunity to get us all together so we can do some classroom sessions, look at shape and structure and then spend a little bit of time on the field working on what we have just spoken about,» explained Coleman, who played himself until taking up the role of coach during a transitional period at Championship (second tier) club London Broncos this season.

«It’s a chance in the afternoon to do some media content and some team more bonding.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com