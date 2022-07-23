Reggae Sumfest | Harry Toddler pays tribute to godfather of his children Merciless

Entornointeligente.com /

Veteran dancehall artiste, Harry Toddler, paid homage to late deejay Merciless during his performance on the Reggae Sumfest stage.

During the last two minutes of his set, he dedicated a song to the recording artiste, whose real name is Leonard Bartley.

Merciless was found dead in a motel in St Andrew on Tuesday, sending the music fraternity into mourning.

«If you’re a fan of dancehall and respect the hard work Leonard Bartley has done, then all we can say is we miss you,» Toddler said to the crowd before he began his emotional performance. The song spoke to their years of friendship as Toddler shared that Merciless was the godfather to his children.

