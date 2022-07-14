Reggae Girlz turn to Olympic qualification

Entornointeligente.com /

AFTER QUALIFYING for their second successive FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will go for another piece of history when they face Olympic gold medallists, Canada, in the Concacaf Women’s Championship semifinal today in Mexico at 9 p.m. for a place at the Olympic Games, as well as a place in their first-ever regional championship final.

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 to secure one of the four Concacaf slots for the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand next year, however, only the two finalists will represent the region at the Olympics, and Donaldson said they will be giving everything to achieve the objective and create more history.

«We want to play some good stuff and leave it all on the field,» Donaldson told a pre-match press conference.

«Canada are the Olympic champions, so we have the Olympic and World champions in the tournament still to battle. But we are here with them (Canada and USA) at this point and that is good. We are still playing for something and we want to give everything on the field and walk away saying that we gave it all,» he said.

INTERNATIONAL MEETINGS In their two international meetings, Canada battered their Caribbean opponents 9-0 and two years ago enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 result.

