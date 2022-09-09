Reggae Girl Carter Set To Ply Her Trade In Canada

Entornointeligente.com /

Seasoned national player Trudi Carter is set to ply her trade in Spain after a knee injury kept her from getting a renewed deal with Italian giants Roma in 2020. After spending just over a year at Lithuanian outfit FC Gintra, Carter is ready for the challenge but remains tight-lipped on the finer details.

Carter was part of the Reggae Girlz squad which recently played two games away to South Korea.

The Reggae Girlz who are preparing for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, lost the opening game 1-0 and went down 2-0 in the second contest which was played behind closed doors.

