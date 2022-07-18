Refreshed’ Holder returns for India series

Entornointeligente.com /

ST JOHN’S, An­tigua – Elite all-rounder Ja­son Hold­er has re­turned for West In­dies’ three-match One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries against In­dia which bowls off next Fri­day in Port-of-Spain.

The 30-year-old, who last fea­tured for West In­dies three-and-a-half months ago, is the on­ly ma­jor change to the squad that suf­fered a 3-0 clean sweep to Bangladesh in Guyana last week.

Fast bowl­ing all-rounder Ro­mario Shep­herd, who played in all three ODIs against Bangladesh, has dropped to the re­serves for the tour and is joined by leg-spin­ner Hay­den Walsh Jr.

«As we all know Ja­son is one of the lead­ing all-round crick­eters in the world and we’re hap­py to have him back in the team,» said chief se­lec­tor, the Most Ho­n­ourable Desmond Haynes.

«He will be re­freshed, re-en­er­gised and ready to go and we can ex­pect to see his bril­liance on the field as well as mean­ing­ful con­tri­bu­tions off the field as well.»

Hold­er last turned out for West In­dies on Eng­land’s Test tour of the Caribbean in March when the home side came away with a 1-0 win.

Since then, how­ev­er, the Bar­ba­di­an was rest­ed for ODI tours of the Nether­lands and Pak­istan af­ter play­ing the full In­di­an Pre­mier League, be­fore al­so hav­ing his re­quest to miss the just con­clud­ed all-for­mats Bangladesh tour grant­ed by Crick­et West In­dies.

Hold­er, a for­mer Test and ODI cap­tain, av­er­ages 24 with the bat in 127 one-day­ers and has tak­en 146 wick­ets at 37 runs apiece.

West In­dies will hope his pres­ence can bol­ster the team’s for­tunes es­pe­cial­ly with the bat, fol­low­ing sev­er­al woe­ful ef­forts against Bangladesh where they failed to crack 200 in any of the ODIs.

All three match­es against In­dia are slat­ed for Queen’s Park Oval, with the sec­ond game on Ju­ly 27 and the fi­nal fix­ture on Ju­ly 27.

«We had a very chal­leng­ing three match­es against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be look­ing to re­bound when we face In­dia in the con­di­tions in Trinidad,» Haynes said.

«We have seen some growth among some play­ers, but over­all we need to re­group and play bet­ter against the In­di­ans.»

West In­dies have won just eight of their last 27 ODIs against In­dia in the last nine years and have not beat­en the Asian pow­er­hous­es in a se­ries in near­ly two decades.

SQUAD – Nicholas Pooran (cap­tain), Shai Hope (vice cap­tain), Shamarh Brooks, Kea­cy Car­ty, Ja­son Hold­er, Akeal Ho­sein, Alzarri Joseph, Bran­don King, Kyle May­ers, Gu­dakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rov­man Pow­ell, Jay­den Seales

CMC

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com