Reduce inflammation in your body

You cannot see it or feel it, but inflammation may slowly be damaging your body. Inflammation, which is part of the body’s natural healing system, helps fight injury and infection, but it does not just happen in response to injury and illness.

An inflammatory response can also occur when the immune system goes into action without an injury or infection to fight. Since there is nothing to heal, the immune system cells that normally protect us begin to destroy healthy arteries, organs and joints.

When you do not eat healthy, do not get enough exercise, or have too much stress, the body responds by triggering inflammation. Chronic inflammation can have damaging consequences over the long term. So, the food you eat, the quality of sleep you get and how much you exercise is important when it comes to reducing inflammation.

Early symptoms of chronic inflammation may be vague, with subtle signs and symptoms that may go undetected for a long period. You may just feel slightly fatigued, or even normal. As inflammation progresses, however, it begins to damage your arteries, organs and joints. Left unchecked, it can contribute to chronic diseases, such as heart disease, blood vessel disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions.

The most common way to measure inflammation is to conduct a blood test for C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), which is a marker of inflammation. Doctors also measure homocysteine levels to evaluate chronic inflammation. Finally, physicians test for HbA1C, a measurement of blood sugar to assess damage to red blood cells.

