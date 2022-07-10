Red Force U19 match abandoned

Entornointeligente.com /

On­ly one match from the three sched­uled for play on Sat­ur­day was com­plet­ed in the Un­der-19 Ris­ing Stars T20 Cham­pi­onship at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do.

In the first match of a dou­ble-head­er, The USA de­feat­ed the Lee­ward Is­lands by 47 runs ac­cord­ing to the Duck­worth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The USA won the toss and bat­ted first with open­er Snigdha Paul scor­ing an un­beat­en 81 off 53 balls with 14 fours and her open­ing part­ner Chet­naa Prasad scored 36 be­fore she was run out af­ter punch­ing five of the 31 balls she faced to the bound­ary. Mi­tali Pat­ward­han sup­port­ed with 23 off 26 balls to push the Amer­i­cans to a com­pet­i­tive to­tal of 169/2 off 17 overs.

In re­ply, Lee­wards reached 16/1 af­ter sev­en overs when the match was in­ter­rupt­ed for a sec­ond time by rain. The score for the bat­ting team was re­vised to 63 but no fur­ther play was pos­si­ble leav­ing the Lee­wards short by 47 runs.

The sec­ond match at the same venue be­tween Bar­ba­dos and Wind­ward Is­lands was aban­doned af­ter one over with Bar­ba­dos bat­ting at 6/1 af­ter win­ning the toss and elect­ing to bat first.

In the oth­er match that fea­tured host and the un­beat­en T&T and Ja­maica at the Diego Mar­tin Sport­ing Com­plex, T&T was bat­ting 50/4 af­ter sev­en overs when the rain came and al­so forced an aban­doned,ent that con­test. T&T’s skip­per Shali­ni Sama­roo was not out on 14 with Sama­ra Ram­nath not out on nought.

Re­main­ing Sched­ule

To­day

Lee­ward Is­lands vs Ja­maica at Diego Mar­tin Sport­ing Com­plex – 9:30am

To­mor­row

Lee­ward Is­lands vs Bar­ba­dos at Diego Mar­tin Sport­ing Com­plex – 9:30am

Wind­ward Is­lands vs Ja­maica at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 10am

Guyana vs Trinidad & To­ba­go at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 2:30pm

Tues­day, Ju­ly 12

Guyana vs USA at Diego Mar­tin Sport­ing Com­plex – 9:30am,

Ja­maica vs Bar­ba­dos at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 10am

Wind­ward Is­lands vs Trinidad & To­ba­go at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 2:30pm

Wednes­day, Ju­ly 13

Trinidad & To­ba­go vs USA at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 10am

Guyana vs Wind­ward Is­lands at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my – 2:30pm

