Red Force U19 match abandoned

Only one match from the three scheduled for play on Saturday was completed in the Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando.
In the first match of a double-header, The USA defeated the Leeward Islands by 47 runs according to the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.
The USA won the toss and batted first with opener Snigdha Paul scoring an unbeaten 81 off 53 balls with 14 fours and her opening partner Chetnaa Prasad scored 36 before she was run out after punching five of the 31 balls she faced to the boundary. Mitali Patwardhan supported with 23 off 26 balls to push the Americans to a competitive total of 169/2 off 17 overs.
In reply, Leewards reached 16/1 after seven overs when the match was interrupted for a second time by rain. The score for the batting team was revised to 63 but no further play was possible leaving the Leewards short by 47 runs.
The second match at the same venue between Barbados and Windward Islands was abandoned after one over with Barbados batting at 6/1 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.
In the other match that featured host and the unbeaten T&T and Jamaica at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, T&T was batting 50/4 after seven overs when the rain came and also forced an abandoned,ent that contest. T&T’s skipper Shalini Samaroo was not out on 14 with Samara Ramnath not out on nought.
Remaining Schedule
Today
Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at Diego Martin Sporting Complex – 9:30am
Tomorrow
Leeward Islands vs Barbados at Diego Martin Sporting Complex – 9:30am
Windward Islands vs Jamaica at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10am
Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 2:30pm
Tuesday, July 12
Guyana vs USA at Diego Martin Sporting Complex – 9:30am,
Jamaica vs Barbados at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10am
Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 2:30pm
Wednesday, July 13
Trinidad & Tobago vs USA at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10am
Guyana vs Windward Islands at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 2:30pm
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian