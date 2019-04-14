 Red Cross resumes service after kidnapping in central Mexico - EntornoInteligente
14 abril, 2019

Red Cross resumes service after kidnapping in central Mexico

2 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / The Mexican Red Cross briefly shuttered operations in the central city of Salamanca after a man wounded by gunfire was pulled from one of its ambulances by gunmen over the weekend.
LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

182126