EndSaARS: Kwara judicial panel ends sittings, submits recommendation

The Kwara State judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality after the #EndSaARS protest has finalized sitting and submitted a three-volume report to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Justice Tunde Garba-led Panel of Inquiry among many other things recommended that some erring F-SARS operatives named in unlawful activities be prosecuted and legitimate petitioners compensated with varying sums.

Governor AbdulRazaq while receiving the report promised to set up an implementation committee on the panel’s recommendations

He also thanked the panel for doing their job. “I thank the committee for doing very delicate work. You were able to bring your experience and expertise to bear on the difficult task. We understand from the size of the document you are submitting that a lot of work has gone into it. You needed more time which we acceded to.”

Governor AbdulRazaq also said that some of the #EndSars protesters’ demand have been met by the President Muhammadu Buhari stating that salaries and emoluments of the police are being looked into

The retired Justice Garba who spoke said that if the government adopts the recommendations of the panel, it will help to support victims of identified cases of police brutality and also improve the living conditions of serving and retired police officers

The panel’s report was based on various petitions received, bordering on alleged police brutality, unlawful arrests, extortion, violation of fundamental human rights, and impunity, the retired judge said

Members of the panel are Hon. Justice Issa Babatunde Garba (Rtd)Chairman; Rtd. AIG Issa Ojibara; Mrs. Oluronke Adeyemi; Hajia Fatima Jummai Audu; Mrs. Jumoke Olaoye;Idris Gana Jibril; Nafisat Musa Buge; Kaosarah Abdulrasaq Adeyi; Hassan Yusuff Adio; and Alh. Shuaib AbdulGaniyu (Secretary)

