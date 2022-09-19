Record producer killed in Shooters Hill

Entornointeligente.com /

A record producer was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Shooters Hill, St Andrew, on Saturday.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, otherwise called ‘Jair’, of Hope Boulevard in Hope Pastures, Kingston 6.

The Elletson Road police say about 7:35 p.m., Gordon went to visit a friend and, upon reaching Shooters Hill, was pounced upon and shot several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

