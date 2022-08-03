Record amount of seaweed is choking shores in the Caribbean

Entornointeligente.com /

By DÁNI­CA CO­TO

SAN JUAN, Puer­to Ri­co (AP) — Near-record amounts of sea­weed are smoth­er­ing Caribbean coasts from Puer­to Ri­co to Bar­ba­dos, killing fish and oth­er wildlife, chok­ing tourism and re­leas­ing stinky, nox­ious gas­es.

More than 24 mil­lion tons of sar­gas­sum blan­ket­ed the At­lantic in June, shat­ter­ing the all-time record, set in 2018, by 20%, ac­cord­ing to the Uni­ver­si­ty of South Flori­da’s Op­ti­cal Oceanog­ra­phy Lab. And un­usu­al­ly large amounts of the brown al­gae have drift­ed in­to the Caribbean Sea.

A raggedy car­pet of veg­e­ta­tion re­cent­ly sur­round­ed an un­in­hab­it­ed is­land near the French Caribbean ter­ri­to­ry of St. Mar­tin that is pop­u­lar with tourists, forc­ing of­fi­cials to sus­pend fer­ry ser­vice and can­cel kayak­ing, pad­dle­board­ing and snor­kel­ing tours. The nor­mal­ly translu­cent turquoise wa­ters around Pinel Is­land turned in­to a prick­ly yel­low­ish-brown slush.

Os­wen Cor­bel, own­er of Caribbean Pad­dling, said he had to close his St. Mar­tin busi­ness on Ju­ly 22 and doesn’t ex­pect to re­open un­til late Oc­to­ber. He es­ti­mat­ed he has lost at least $10,000.

«Maybe I should give up. … Some­times I think I should go in­to the moun­tains and herd sheep, but this is what I know to do,» he said. «What’s next? We had Hur­ri­cane Ir­ma, we had COVID, we had the sar­gas­sum, and now I’m pret­ty scared of glob­al warm­ing.»

Sci­en­tists say more re­search is need­ed to de­ter­mine why sar­gas­sum lev­els in the re­gion are so high, but the Unit­ed Na­tions’ Caribbean En­vi­ron­ment Pro­gram said pos­si­ble fac­tors in­clude a rise in wa­ter tem­per­a­tures as a re­sult of cli­mate change, and ni­tro­gen-laden fer­til­iz­er and sewage that nour­ish the al­gae.

«This year has been the worst year on record,» said Lisa Krim­sky, a uni­ver­si­ty re­searcher with Flori­da Sea Grant, a pro­gram aimed at pro­tect­ing the coast. «It is ab­solute­ly dev­as­tat­ing for the re­gion.»

She said large mass­es of sea­weed have a se­vere en­vi­ron­men­tal im­pact, with the de­cay­ing al­gae al­ter­ing wa­ter tem­per­a­tures and the pH bal­ance and lead­ing to de­clines in sea­grass, coral and sponges.

«They’re es­sen­tial­ly be­ing smoth­ered out,» Krim­sky said.

The «gold­en tide» al­so has hit hu­mans hard.

The con­cen­tra­tion of al­gae is so heavy in parts of the east­ern Caribbean that the French is­land of Guade­loupe is­sued a health alert in late Ju­ly. It warned some com­mu­ni­ties about high lev­els of hy­dro­gen sul­fide gas em­a­nat­ing from the huge rot­ting clumps of sea­weed. The gas, which smells like rot­ten eggs, which can af­fect peo­ple with breath­ing prob­lems such as asth­ma.

The Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion de­clared a fed­er­al emer­gency af­ter the U.S. Vir­gin Is­lands warned last month of un­usu­al­ly high amounts of sar­gas­sum clog­ging ma­chin­ery at a de­sali­na­tion plant near St. Croix that is strug­gling to pro­duce wa­ter and meet de­mand amid a drought.

In ad­di­tion, the U.S. Vir­gin Is­lands’ elec­tric­i­ty gen­er­at­ing sta­tion re­lies on ul­tra-pure wa­ter from the de­sali­na­tion plant to re­duce emis­sions. The loss of such wa­ter would force the gov­ern­ment to use a type of diesel fu­el that is more ex­pen­sive and in lim­it­ed sup­ply, of­fi­cials said.

Chuan­min Hu, an oceanog­ra­phy pro­fes­sor at the Uni­ver­si­ty of South Flori­da who helps pro­duce the sea­weed re­ports, said sar­gas­sum lev­els for the east­ern Caribbean were at a near-record high this year, sec­ond on­ly to those re­port­ed in Ju­ly 2018. Lev­els in the north­ern Caribbean are at their third-high­est lev­el, he said.

Ex­perts first not­ed large amounts of sar­gas­sum in the Caribbean Sea in 2011, and the prob­lem has oc­curred prac­ti­cal­ly every year since then.

«We don’t know if this is a new nor­mal,» Krim­sky lament­ed.

Sar­gas­sum in mod­er­a­tion helps pu­ri­fy wa­ter and ab­sorb car­bon diox­ide and is a key part of the habi­tat for fish, tur­tles, shrimp, crabs and oth­er crea­tures. It is al­so used in fer­til­iz­er, food, bio­fu­el, con­struc­tion ma­te­ri­als and med­i­c­i­nal prod­ucts.

But it is bad for tourism and the en­vi­ron­ment when too much ac­cu­mu­lates just off­shore or on beach­es.

«This is the worst we’ve ever seen it for sure,» said Melody Rou­veure, gen­er­al man­ag­er for a tour com­pa­ny in the Dutch Caribbean ter­ri­to­ry of St. Maarten, which shares an is­land with St. Mar­tin. «It did ru­in my per­son­al beach plans.»

On Union Is­land, which is part of St. Vin­cent and the Grenadines, the sea­weed in­va­sion has forced some re­sorts in re­cent years to close for up to five months.

Mass­es of sar­gas­sum al­so have stran­gled the Caribbean’s fish­ing in­dus­try. It dam­ages boat en­gines and fish­ing gear, pre­vents fish­er­men from reach­ing their ves­sels and fish­ing grounds and leads to a drop in the num­ber of fish caught. Bar­ba­dos, where the beach­es are piled with red­dish-brown sea­weed, has been hit es­pe­cial­ly hard.

An over­abun­dance of sar­gas­sum was blamed for the re­cent deaths of thou­sands of fish in the French Caribbean is­land of Mar­tinique. It al­so has ac­tivists con­cerned about the plight of en­dan­gered tur­tles. Some are dy­ing at sea, en­tan­gled in the sea­weed or un­able to lay their eggs be­cause of the mat of al­gae over the sand.

In the Cay­man Is­lands, of­fi­cials launched a tri­al pro­gram in which crews pumped more than 2,880 square feet (268 square me­ters) of sea­weed out of the wa­ter. But on Tues­day, the gov­ern­ment an­nounced it sus­pend­ed the project, say­ing the sea­weed had de­com­posed so much that it had ren­dered the pump­ing use­less.

Some is­land na­tions use heavy ma­chin­ery to re­move sea­weed from the beach, but sci­en­tists warn that caus­es ero­sion and can de­stroy the nests of en­dan­gered tur­tles.

Many Caribbean is­lands are strug­gling fi­nan­cial­ly and do not have the means to clear the vast amounts of sea­weed.

Gov. Al­bert Bryan of the U.S. Vir­gin Is­lands said he asked Pres­i­dent Joe Biden to de­clare a fed­er­al emer­gency for the en­tire three-is­land ter­ri­to­ry, not just St. Croix, but that didn’t hap­pen. Bryan said he is now try­ing to find lo­cal funds to clean beach­es, «but a lot of things need mon­ey right now.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

