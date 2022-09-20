Reconocido actor ruso murió mientras viajaba en un vehículo blindado hacia el Donbás

Entornointeligente.com /

«Puskepalis murió en un accidente de tránsito junto al conductor cuando trasladaban un microbús blindado Ford Transit a Moscú, donde el vehículo debía ser pintado con camuflaje para ser entregado a militares en el Donbás», informó una fuente policial citada por la agencia rusa TASS.

Además del microbús, Puskepalis tenía previsto entregar ayuda humanitaria a los militares. El siniestro ocurrió en la mañana del martes en la región rusa de Rostov.

Russian theatre actor Sergey Puskepalis and his driver dead as result of road accident in #Rostov region #Russia while delivering a van to #RussianTroops in #Ukraine?

watch till the end ?

This is the fate of every Russian who wants to invade Ukraine ? pic.twitter.com/yV3uMXbiDn

— Ukraine News ?? (@Ukrainene) September 20, 2022

