Recession fears deepen as US economy shrinks for second quarter

Entornointeligente.com /

The United States economy shrank from April through to June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 per cent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline that the US Commerce Department reported on Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6 per cent annual drop from January through to March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding two percentage points from GDP.

Higher interest rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14 per cent annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.

The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizeable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its push to conquer the worst inflation outbreak in four decades.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com