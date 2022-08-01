Real West Fort, AC PoS end Ascension on high

Entornointeligente.com /

Re­al West Fort and AC Port-of-Spain end­ed their cam­paigns in the 2022 As­cen­sion Foot­ball League with lop­sided vic­to­ries at the Phase II La Hor­quet­ta Recre­ation Ground, La Hor­quet­ta on Sat­ur­day night.

In the night’s open­er, Gary Grif­fith III fired a hat-trick to lead Re­al West Fort to a com­mand­ing 6-2 trash­ing of De­porti­vo Point Fortin.

Griffth scored as ear­ly as the third minute, 22nd and 59th minute while Ke­ston Bib­by-Cum­mings added a brace in the 14th and 71st while vet­er­an Josi­mar Bel­grave al­so net­ted for Re­al West Fort while for­mer na­tion­al play­er Hughton Hec­tor scored twice for De­porti­vo Point Fortin, in the 76th and 89th af­ter Luke Phillip had briefly tied up the scores at 1-1 in the 14th minute.

And in the night’s oth­er match, Sedale Mc Clean helped him­self to a dou­ble in the 34th and 89th to fire AC Port-of-Spain to a 6-2 ham­mer­ing of a short-hand­ed Moru­ga FC.

The quar­tet of Kyle Bartholomew, Jean-Heim Mc Fee, John-Paul Rochford and Du­ane Muck­ette all added one each for AC Port-of-Spain while goal­keep­er turn strik­er, Kervelle Turn­er got both items for Moru­ga, the open­er af­ter on­ly three min­utes and his team’s sec­ond item in the 87th.

Last night, Cen­tral FC and Cen­tral Soc­cer World brought the sea­son to a close with their clash at the St James Po­lice Bar­racks Train­ing Ground.

16 – Brent Sam (De­fence Force),

15- Ataulla Guer­ra (La Hor­quet­ta Rangers)

13 – Kadeem Corbin (La Hor­quet­ta Rangers)

11 – Jameel Boatswain (De­fence Force), Kadeem Corbin (La Hor­quet­ta Rangers)

10 – Sedale Mc Clean (AC Port-of-Spain)

9 – Kevon Wood­ley (Cunu­pia FC), Re­on Moore (De­fence Force),

8 – Che Ben­ny (AC Port-of-Spain)

7 – Ty­rone Charles (La Hor­quet­ta Rangers), Josi­mar Bel­grave (Re­al West Fort),

6 – Mick­aeel Gor­don (Po­lice FC), Leonar­do Da Cos­ta (Cen­tral FC), Hughton Hec­tor (De­porti­vo PF)

5 – Isa­iah Lee (La Hor­quet­ta Rangers), Keron Cum­mings (Re­al West Fort), Aki­no­la Gre­go­ry (De­porti­vo PF), Kem­ron Pur­cell (Po­lice), Ro­mario Burke, Keasean St Rose (Cen­tral FC), Gary Grif­fith III (Re­al West Fort)

Teams P W D L F A GD Pts

1. Rangers 18 15 3 0 71 23 48 48

2. De­fence Force 18 12 5 1 56 14 42 41

3. Po­lice FC 18 12 1 5 47 23 24 37

4. De­porti­vo 18 9 4 5 37 23 14 31

5. AC PoS 18 8 3 7 45 39 6 27

6. Cen­tral Soc­cer World 17 6 1 10 21 32 -11 19

7. Cunu­pia FC 18 5 3 10 22 38 -16 18

8. Re­al West Fort 18 5 2 11 28 47 -19 17

9. Cen­tral FC 17 3 3 11 24 53 -29 12

10. Moru­ga FC 18 1 1 16 16 75 -59 4

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

