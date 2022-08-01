Real West Fort, AC PoS end Ascension on high

Real West Fort and AC Port-of-Spain ended their campaigns in the 2022 Ascension Football League with lopsided victories at the Phase II La Horquetta Recreation Ground, La Horquetta on Saturday night.
In the night’s opener, Gary Griffith III fired a hat-trick to lead Real West Fort to a commanding 6-2 trashing of Deportivo Point Fortin.
Griffth scored as early as the third minute, 22nd and 59th minute while Keston Bibby-Cummings added a brace in the 14th and 71st while veteran Josimar Belgrave also netted for Real West Fort while former national player Hughton Hector scored twice for Deportivo Point Fortin, in the 76th and 89th after Luke Phillip had briefly tied up the scores at 1-1 in the 14th minute.
And in the night’s other match, Sedale Mc Clean helped himself to a double in the 34th and 89th to fire AC Port-of-Spain to a 6-2 hammering of a short-handed Moruga FC.
The quartet of Kyle Bartholomew, Jean-Heim Mc Fee, John-Paul Rochford and Duane Muckette all added one each for AC Port-of-Spain while goalkeeper turn striker, Kervelle Turner got both items for Moruga, the opener after only three minutes and his team’s second item in the 87th.
Last night, Central FC and Central Soccer World brought the season to a close with their clash at the St James Police Barracks Training Ground.
16 – Brent Sam (Defence Force),
15- Ataulla Guerra (La Horquetta Rangers)
13 – Kadeem Corbin (La Horquetta Rangers)
11 – Jameel Boatswain (Defence Force), Kadeem Corbin (La Horquetta Rangers)
10 – Sedale Mc Clean (AC Port-of-Spain)
9 – Kevon Woodley (Cunupia FC), Reon Moore (Defence Force),
8 – Che Benny (AC Port-of-Spain)
7 – Tyrone Charles (La Horquetta Rangers), Josimar Belgrave (Real West Fort),
6 – Mickaeel Gordon (Police FC), Leonardo Da Costa (Central FC), Hughton Hector (Deportivo PF)
5 – Isaiah Lee (La Horquetta Rangers), Keron Cummings (Real West Fort), Akinola Gregory (Deportivo PF), Kemron Purcell (Police), Romario Burke, Keasean St Rose (Central FC), Gary Griffith III (Real West Fort)
Teams P W D L F A GD Pts
1. Rangers 18 15 3 0 71 23 48 48
2. Defence Force 18 12 5 1 56 14 42 41
3. Police FC 18 12 1 5 47 23 24 37
4. Deportivo 18 9 4 5 37 23 14 31
5. AC PoS 18 8 3 7 45 39 6 27
6. Central Soccer World 17 6 1 10 21 32 -11 19
7. Cunupia FC 18 5 3 10 22 38 -16 18
8. Real West Fort 18 5 2 11 28 47 -19 17
9. Central FC 17 3 3 11 24 53 -29 12
10. Moruga FC 18 1 1 16 16 75 -59 4
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian