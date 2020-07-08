Real Madrid’s Jovic confined at home over COVID-19 scare

Entornointeligente.com /

MADRID, July 8 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been forced to home quarantine and will miss his side’s La Liga match at home to Alaves on Friday after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The television show ‘Jugones’ said Jovic had met a friend who arrived from Serbia on Monday and tested positive. Although the player himself has tested negative, the club’s protocol against COVID-19 means he has to remain at home.

22-year-old Jovic has so far missed two training sessions, as the club is unwilling to risk infections among the rest of the squad.

This is another incident among several that has blighted the striker’s first season at the club. Jovic has scored just two goals in 770 minutes of football since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The Serbian recently caused controversy after being accused of breaking lockdown restrictions by attending a barbecue in his homeland, before returning to Madrid with a broken bone in his foot following a domestic accident. Enditem

