Real estate group of Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina invests in Puerto Plata

The real estate group of investor Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina and IEMCA joined forces to develop a tourism project in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, which added 1,012 additional rooms to the hotel offer on the country`s northern coast.

The first phase of the project consisted of the total remodeling of 17 villas and 9 three-story buildings that exist in the Puerto Plata Village hotel and the construction of a new 175-room hotel for a total of 445 rooms and a 300-meter beach club.

The information was released by Brahim Selman, of the IEMCA Group and Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina, together with the Minister of Tourism.

The Green One Playa Dorada project was built with an investment of over one hundred million dollars, and generated more direct and indirect jobs for Puerto Plata, strengthening the growth of Dominican tourism and the economy of the area.

The second phase consisted of the construction of a 175-room hotel and three seven-story buildings, which house 343 additional rooms.

In this sense, the Minister of Tourism congratulated the investors, among whom was Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina, for this alliance of large developers in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, and now they are moving to the north coast.

Meanwhile, in the last stage, four seven-story buildings were added, totaling 224 more rooms, and a shopping center with eight stores will be built at the entrance of the project.

«The group of Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina has a strategic vision for investment and on this occasion sees conditions of evidence of development and progress for Puerto Plata decided to make this alliance with the Selmans,» said the Minister of Tourism.

