Reacciona el mundo del deporte a fallecimiento de Bill Russell

Entornointeligente.com /

El mundo del deporte se desbordó en las redes para lamentar el fallecimiento y a la vez celebrar la vida del legendario gigante del básquetbol y luchador de los derechos civiles, Bill Russell.

Russell, el máximo ganador de títulos como jugador en la NBA y en los deportes profesionales de Estados Unidos con 11; el primer entrenador afroamericano en la NBA y un campeón en la lucha por los derechos civiles, falleció el domingo a los 88 años.

A continuación, una recopilación de reacciones de todo tipo en las redes, que incluyen desde sus archirrivales Lakers y jugadores de todas las épocas hasta de tan lejos como del Club Zalgiris Kaunas, de Lituania.

This is a tremendous loss for the entire basketball world. Cookie and I are praying for the Bill’s family and loved ones, our NBA family, and the entire basketball community. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kJvF5uBZFI

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022 Bill Russell, the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won eight straight titles and 11 overall during his career, died Sunday.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Russell was 88.

More: https://t.co/7bYfbNLIUZ pic.twitter.com/QIaUcdeMo9

— ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2022 y Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq

— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022 My friend…my hero! Today I lost one of the greatest people in my life and in NBA history. We love you! My deepest condolences to Jeannine and the Russell family. Rest in Heaven #BillRussell pic.twitter.com/99NJuLUE5s

— Byron Scott (@official_bscott) July 31, 2022 So sad to lose a friend broadcasting partner and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. RIP Bill Russell @ESPNNBA @NBA @NBAonTNT @NBAOfficial @NBATV @celtics @NBAcom @NBAalumni @TheNBPA

— Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) July 31, 2022 Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW

— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022 Legends are forever.

RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT

— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 31, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: ESPN

Entornointeligente.com