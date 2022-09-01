Re: Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Intense addiction usually doesn’t originate from a bout of boredom, where a person repeatedly consumes recreationally but becomes heavily hooked – and homeless, soon after – on an unregulated, often deadly chemical that eventually destroys their life and even those of loved ones.

Either way, the neglect of persons dealing with debilitating drug addiction should not be an acceptable or preferable political option.

But the callous politics typically involved with addiction funding/services likely reflects conservative electorate opposition, however irrational, towards making proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts.

Appallingly, it’s as though some people, however precious their souls, may be considered disposable.

