Rating agency CariCRIS worried about Eastern Credit Union’s future

Regional credit rating agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd (CariCRIS) has expressed concern about Eastern Credit Union’s (ECU) future «stability and financial performance.»
CariCRIS made the statement in a release yesterday, as it outlined that ECU has been uncooperative in providing information necessary for it to complete its surveillance report.
As such, ECU has been placed on Rating Watch – Developing.
«This Rating Action was taken as a result of ECU’s lack of cooperation with providing us key information requested to facilitate the completion of our annual rating surveillance report for the 2021/22 period, despite our several attempts to obtain same,» CariCRIS stated.
According to CariCRIS, based on recent media releases, it had noted that there may be potential legal matters with ECU executives ongoing, as well as investigations into its operations by the Commissioner of Co-operatives.
«We are concerned that these developments could adversely impact the credit union’s stability and financial performance going forward,» CariCRIS stated.
CariCRIS said it will continue to liaise with ECU’s personnel over the coming weeks to obtain the requested information and determine the impact of recent events on ECU’s creditworthiness and adjust its ratings accordingly.
The rating agency said ECU is currently rated CariBB+ (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttBB+ on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale, with a stable outlook assigned.
A CariCRIS rating is placed on Rating Watch – Developing when events occur that may affect the credit quality of the issuer/issue, the impact of which cannot be accurately assessed at that point in time. CariCRIS said a rating placed under Rating Watch does not imply that the rating will necessarily change.
On May 7, a Guardian Media exclusive headlined «Confusion at Eastern Credit Union» highlighted several issues affecting the institution.
Since Richard Noray was elected ECU president in March 2021, the organisation’s chief executive officer and one of its directors were dismissed, and two other directors were suspended from the board.
And during that time, the body tasked with supervising credit unions also launched an enquiry and an investigation into ECU’s operations.
The 2019 Annual General Meeting, which commenced on December 5, 2020, was reconvened and concluded on March 27, 2021.
The 2020 AGM was held some eight months later in November 2021 and Noray was re-elected to the position of president.
Noray, however, has defended his actions since his appointment and blamed mischief makers for the state of affairs.
In June, High Court Justice Frank Seepersad said a comprehensive review of ECU’s «practices, policies and modus operandi» may be needed, as he handed down the judgement in a libel and slander matter between ECU’s former director Harvey Borris and the credit union’s former president Wayne Estrada. Borris’ claims were eventually dismissed.
Later that month, Seeperesad stated that «evidently, all is not well at ECU,» as he delivered judgement in a lawsuit brought by Gerard Matthews, a suspended ECU director, challenging the validity of the credit union’s election held in November.
Also in June, ECU removed itself from the remit of the Central Bank, days after members of its board held a press conference where accusations were made concerning a regulator colluding with a disgruntled former board member to destroy the organisation.
