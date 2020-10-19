Rare birds spotted in northeast China’s nature reserve

Entornointeligente.com /

HARBIN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — More than 400 rare oriental white storks have been spotted in a nature reserve in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

During a bird survey on Sunday, workers in the Sanjiang Nature Reserve found the rare bird species, a national first-class protected animal. It is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In recent years, the nature reserve has attached great importance to the protection of wetland animals and the restoration of their habitats. Since 2015, it has built more than 100 artificial bird nests.

During the breeding season this year, the nature reserve, one of major breeding areas for oriental white storks, found more than 75 nests of the rare birds. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com