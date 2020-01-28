Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol

Entornointeligente.com /

Rapper Lexii Alijai’s cause of death has been revealed.

The young star died after combining alcohol with drugs, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday.

“This individual died due to mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” the medical examiner determined according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Alijai’s death has been ruled an accident.

Alijai died on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. She was found at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel in Minnesota, according to the press release.

Lexii Alijai | Presley Ann/FilmMagic More Family members shared news of her passing on social media, where they mourned Alijai and her music.

“[You’re] a real Legend🎼 if you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills😔,” wrote one woman, who identified herself as a cousin of Alijai’s on Facebook. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul … It’s too soon💔”

Another woman who identified herself as a family member wrote: “They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken 💔 the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together … Rest easy baby… 😘 You gained your beautiful wings.”

Alijai put out two albums during her up-and-coming career, both released while she was a teenager: Joseph’s Coat in 2015 and Growing Pains in 2017. She rose to fame with viral remixes of popular Drake and Nas songs, according to E! News .

Kehlani — who got an assist from Alijai on the song “Jealous” — reacted to the tragic news on Twitter, sharing her heartbreak and confusion for her close friend and colleague.

“Weakest saddest way to start a new year,” Kehlani wrote in one tweet, later adding: “this s— was so much deeper than music that was my little sister.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, 24, went on to share multiple tributes to Alijai, both on Twitter and Instagram — even making a photo of the late rapper her header image on Twitter and adding “LONG LIVE LEXII” to her profile bio.

“I keep typing and backspacing … you knew what you meant to me … everyone knew what you meant,” she tweeted. “You were so special bro … i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex … imma miss you so bad … you was about to get everything you always talked about … RIP MY BABY.”

Other stars and collaborators reacted to the news as well, including rapper Wale

“Lexii … my God man …” he tweeted, soon adding, “She is a queen. So damn talented. I knew in my heart she would blow up.”

Elle Varner, who performed a song called “Mourning After” with Alijai on her first album Joseph’s Coat , grappled with the tragedy on Twitter, writing: “RIP Lexii. It was an honor to know you, work with you, and be a mentor to you. 💔💔💔💔”

