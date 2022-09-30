Rapper Coolio hailed as a ‘gifted artiste’

Entornointeligente.com /

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late rap legend Coolio.

The Gangsta’s Paradise hitmaker’s long-time manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rap legend, who was 59, was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Wednesday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

A number of his fellow rappers have paid their respects.

MC Hammer wrote: «One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio.»

Snoop Dogg wrote: «Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. . @coolio.»

